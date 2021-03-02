From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has in a separate charge ordered the remand of two accused persons Deji Oke (35) and Ogunmiloyo Kehinde (22) in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado-Ekiti for raping 11 and 13 years old girls.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olufunke Anoma said: ‘She found it difficult to overlook reports of rape and sexual assault on our female children, which has now become a recurring decimal on daily basis, adding that, this social enigma demands more urgent and proactive action from all stakeholders involved in child care delivery.’

She ordered the remand of the duo in the custody of Nigerian correctional services and adjourned the matter to18/03/21 for mention.

Police Inspector Olubu Apata told the court that the act was committed on or about February 23rd in Ado- Ekiti, contrary to and punishable under section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Magistrate Anoma referred the rape victims to Ekiti State Sexual and Harassment Referral Centre for medical examination and psychological therapy as soon as possible.