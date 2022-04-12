From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, has granted an order to remand Kogi and Nassarawa States born Aliyu Mohammed (30) and Fatai Danjuma (25) in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services, Ado Ekiti for a period of initial first 30 days, effective from April 12.

In his ruling, Magistrate Bamikole Oluwasanmi said, the pendulum thus swings in favour of the applicant, hence, the two accused persons shall be taken into the custody of the Federal Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, there at, remanded for a period of a first and initial period of one month, effective Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, he concluded.

Moving the ex-parte motion, Police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale said, the two accused persons were reasonably suspected to have committed offences of kidnapping of Shittu Abdulganiyu, Shittu Kafilat and Kamorudden Ibrahim as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene section (3)(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prosecution) Law of Ekiti State, 2015 and Section 3 and 8, punishable under Section 27 (1)(a)i (b) (ii) of the Firearms Act, adding that the offences were committed along Iluomoba-Ijesa Isu-Ikole Ekiti Road in the Ikole Ekiti Magisterial District, on the 24th day of March, 2022 around 4:00pm, he said, granting the order will allow Police complete their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice, he said.

In his statement to the Police, one of the victims said, they were coming from Abuja and passed through Iluomoba-Ijesa Isu-Ikole Ekiti Road, on getting to a bad portion of the road, we saw a blockade and were trying to manoeuvre our way, the accused persons came out of the bush and shot at our car bonnet and tyre, the car stopped and they kidnapped us, we were led into a bush alongside other captives, the kidnappers contacted our relatives and demanded for a ransom of N20m but later agreed on N6m, he concluded.

The case has been adjourned to May 13 for mention.