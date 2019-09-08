Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Tragedy struck in Anaye village in Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Sunday morning when two young labourers fell into a deep well and were thus dispatched to an early grave.

The deceased, identified as Foluso Ajayi (aka Vosco) and a young Ebira man popularly called Alhaji, were labourers hired by a yet-to-be identified man who has a farm in Anaye village.

Daily Sun gathered that one of the two unfortunate men had attempted to retrieve his cell phone which fell into the well while he was fetching water to cook.

“He fell into the well and couldn’t return and we guess his partner had attempted to save his colleague when he also fell into the well and died,” a man who didn’t want his name in print said.

Daily Sun witnessed five hired Hausa men bringing up the corpses of the two men. The Hausa men had to tie ropes on their necks before drawing their bodies out of the deep well.

The well of doom is said to be about 16 rings deep, according to a local man at the scene.

Meanwhile, policemen attached to the Emure divisional police station have gone to retrieve the corpses of the dead men and have commenced an investigation into the incident.