Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said that the Ultra Modern Market in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, that was commissioned on Thursday by the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, as part of activities marking his second year anniversary, was constructed by the administration of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The PDP in a statement on Friday signed by its publicity secretary, Rapheal Adeyanju, said Fayemi has only painted and commissioned the Oja Oba Market constructed by his predecessor Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

The party also demanded explanation on N2.75 billion allocated for construction of the market in the alleged N20 billion obtained in 2012 by Fayemi’s administration.

PDP added it was misleading for the governor to claim that he conceptualized the market project and that it was only executed up to 55 percent level when Fayose left office.

The statement reads:

“The Oja Oba Market, Ado-Ekiti was only conceptualized on billboards by Fayemi, despite availability of the N2.75 billion allocated for the project in the N20 billion bond he took in 2012.

“As a governor, you conceptualized a market project in 2011 (while under one year in office), you got N2.75 billion to execute the project in 2012, you left office in October 2014, without dropping a single block at the site, and you can still face Ekiti people and say that you conceptualized the project? How is that explainable?

“So why was the project not done between 2011 and 2014? What happened to the N2.75 billion made available for it in 2012?”

The party maintained that the project was executed up to 90 percent level before Fayose left office and over N400 million was left for the payment of the contractor upon completion of the project.

It added that” even though Governor Fayemi used one paragraph of his speech during the commissioning to give credit to Fayose, the people of Ekiti will not need anyone to tell them whose government did the project.

“While calling for transparency in the allocation of the over 800 shops in the market, the PDP reminded Governor Fayemi that his predecessor, who constructed the market promised to give priority to those whose shops were demolished to pave way for the new market.”

The party also said allocation of the shops must not be done on the basis of politics, adding that the market belongs to Ekiti and its people and those who will benefit from it must not be on the basis of loyalty to the governor and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP added that “those whose allocation was cancelled in 2018, while the governor assumed office should also be considered.”