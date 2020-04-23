Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has, in order to further strengthen the curtailment mechanism to combat the ravaging coronavirus disease, unveiled the Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Hub, a Geographic Information System-based application in the state.

Fayemi, while unveiling the interactive website in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, said the state was adopting technology to step up its fight against the deadly virus.

The governor disclosed that the response hub would support the government’s efforts at mapping out the spread of the virus and identifying an itinerary of positive cases in order to curtail the incidence of community spread.

Affirming the confidentiality of users on the platform, Fayemi explained that the hub would also serve as a platform for residents to take “a self-assessment test to determined their risk of the infection while people with symptoms of the virus can report directly to the right channels for quick response without going to the hospital and endangering the lives of others.”

The hub, which can be accessed via smartphones and other internet-powered gadgets on www.covid19.ekitistate.gov.ng, according to the governor, would serve as a tool to map and manage the state’s medical facilities effectively and reach vulnerable population to provide effective interventions and palliatives.

Our COVID19 Hub has gone live on https://t.co/OSTLukapPj. The

site provides access to relevant information on the management of COVID-19 in Ekiti State, Nigeria and the globe. We are grateful to WestBlue Consulting for their support.JKF pic.twitter.com/arOPJLpgJx — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) April 23, 2020

Governor Fayemi further added that the interface offered a secured payment platform for direct donations to Ekiti State Resources Mobilisation accounts, a development, he said, that would enhance credibility and transparency of resources donated in the collective fight against the virus.

He called on the people of the state to use the hub to keep themselves abreast of information and useful tips on fighting the virus, “utilise the system also to report symptoms of COVID-19 you or any member of your community might be experiencing,” Governor Fayemi urged.

“I am pleased to unveil a Geographic Information System based application: EKITI STATE COVID-19 RESPONSE HUB. The hub, which can be accessed online, will be utilized to strengthen our response mechanisms in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are stepping up our fight against this deadly virus by using a technologically intelligent and interactive ecosystem. The response hub will assist our efforts to map the spread of the virus, map and manage our medical facilities effectively and reach our vulnerable population to provide effective interventions and palliatives.

“The hub will also serve as a tool for Ekiti residents to take a self-assessment test to determine their risk of COVID-19 infection while people with symptoms of the virus can report directly to the right channels for quick response without going to the hospital and endangering the lives of others.

“The Ekiti State COVID-19 response hub will be useful to our contact tracing team in their efforts to map the itinerary of positive cases to curtail incidences of community spread. Confidentiality is guaranteed, as the information is provided through a secured platform with maximum data protection regulations applied.

“On the hub, donations can be made directly to Ekiti State Resource Mobilization accounts through a secured payment platform. Material donations can also be pledged on the system. This ensures the availability of credible records for donors and potential donors in the collective efforts to ameliorate the distresses of our vulnerable people in these difficult times.

“This technological interface on COVID-19 will provide considerable advantage in combating the pandemic; I implore you all to access the hub, keep abreast with key information and useful tips on fighting the virus. Utilize the system also to report symptoms of COVID-19 you or any member of your community might be experiencing.”

While assuring residents of the Ekiti of the commitment of his administration to their well being during this period, Fayemi implored them “to stay indoors, maintain social distancing, wash your hands always or use alcohol-based sanitizers and wear a face mask if you must go out. Together, we shall overcome this pandemic.”

The governor, who lamented the death of the third COVID-19 case in the state, a 29-year-old pregnant woman, said the government would take adequate care of the baby (who was delivered through caesarean section).

“The third case was a pregnant woman who came into the state in active labour and was operated by a private hospital before she was referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital Ado Ekiti due to cardiac arrest and other complications arising from a long intense labour.

“She died this morning (Wednesday) as a result of complications arising from the cardiac arrest that she suffered. The baby is, however, alive. As a government, we would take adequate care of the new baby and I have directed the Commissioner for Health to work out the modality for this.”

The governor added that the doctor that attended to the pregnant woman at the private hospital was the only contact case that tested positive for the virus out of the 70 contacts that had been established and tested.