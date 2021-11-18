Prof. Edward Olanipekun, Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, has congratulated an alumnus of the Institution, Mr Akinsanmi Falaki, on his emergence as the banker of the year.

Olanipekun, in a congratulatory message on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, signed by the Institution’s Head, Directorate of Information Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, said he received the news of the award with joy.

He described Akinsanmi as a worthy ambassador of Ekiti State University.

Mr Akinsanmi Falaki was named the Banker of the Year, having polled the highest number of votes among his contemporaries in a recent ceremony organised by Stardom Global Award Series in Abuja.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the award was well deserved due to the awardee’s track record of diligence, excellence and hardwork.

He charged the awardee to keep the flag flying and be a good ambassador of the Institution at all times.

Mr Falaki, an alumnus of university, is currently the Divisional Head, Keystone Bank, Abuja. (NAN)

