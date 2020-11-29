By Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The management of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, has honoured two outgoing corp members who are also alumni of the University, for their outstanding performances and contributions to the institution.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the institution’s Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, said the corp members, Adeniji Adekunle James and Abraham Idowu Akinola were honoured at a brief ceremony held at the university campus in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, the two corp members served in the Directorate of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) of the University for their primary assignments. During the period, they developed a very robust portal for the university such that can easily be deployed for computation of students’ results, admission, certificates, transcripts, virtual learning among others.

Olanipekun, on behalf of the university management expressed appreciation to the duo, assured that the university would give them maximum support to enable them pursue their careers.

He disclosed that the university was ready to retain and motivate them in its service.

Earlier, the Director of ICT, Professor Olu Olatunji, stated that “the portal they developed could rank among the best in Nigeria. He added that it would be beneficial to the university community as there was no more need to engage a third party vendor in the management of the university portal.”

Responding, the outgoing corp members expressed their appreciation to the university management for the honour and promised to give their best back to the university which incidentally is their alma mater.

The awardees, Adeniji Adekunle James graduated from the Department of Computer Engineering, while Abraham Idowu Akinola graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering and both obtained Second Class (Upper Division).

The high point of the ceremony was the presentation of Letters of Appreciation/Commendation by the University Management to the two patriots.

Others who spoke at the event, included the Chairman, Committee of Deans, Professor Musa Abdu-Raheem and the Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Professor Deji Fasuyi who eulogized the recipients and encouraged them not to place too much premium on monetary gains in whatever they do.