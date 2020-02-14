Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A lecturer in the Department of Guidance and Counselling, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), Mr. Olusola Alabi, 48, has allegedly died while at work.

The tragic incident was said to have occurred in the afternoon on Thursday.

Our correspondent gathered that the don slumped, and while he was being rushed to the hospital, he died. He was said to be busy computing students’ results when he slumped.

The source said: ” There was a sad event today in the Faculty of Education as a lecturer, Mr Olusola Alabi, in the Department of Guidance and Counselling, slumped and died in the office due stress while computing the results of students. He had excess work load due to the disengagement of some of his colleagues.”

When the state police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Sunday Abutu, was contacted via his mobile line, he didn’t take his calls and did not reply to a text message sent to him to confirm the incident.