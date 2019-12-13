Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State University (EKSU) may soon lose accreditation of over 50 sciences and technology education-related courses due to disengagement of over 90 percent technologists, who were affected by a recent mass sack.

Staff members, who spoke to newsmen, yesterday and pleaded anonymity, also claimed those of them who were technologists were employed through due process and ought not to be among those axed for irregularities in their employment and credentials.

They further said most touching of the whole saga is the fact that 90 percent of the technologists who were employed for the purpose of accreditation of some science, technology and education-related courses, were also sacked.

To this end, they raised the alarm that the school will soon lose accreditation if the dismissal was not reversed.

A staff, who spoke on behalf of the technologists, said: “It was a shock to see names of staff with genuine employment process on the list and that all technologists employed for accreditation purpose across the university were enlisted.

“These technologists were approved by council in 2016, recruited via written and oral interviews and less than 10 percent of those interviewed were selected. They were used for National Universities Commission and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria accreditation for over 43 departments across faculty of sciences, educational, agricultural and engineering in 2016, 2018 and recently in 2019.

“This made the out gone council to confirm their appointments after two years of service and the present council also promote them in October 2019.

“To the surprise of the university community, all these technologists who made 90 percent of the entire technologists in the university were found on the list of those sacked.

“Should this decision stands, what happens to the accreditation the university is currently enjoying, what happens to department and units in sciences, agricultural and engineering that will be without any technologist.

“These and many more questions begging for answers as the mix up in the list throws the entire university community into confusion,” he sai