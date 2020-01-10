Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Governing Council of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, announced the reinstatement of 363 workers.

Head of Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the university, Bode Olofinmuagun, confirmed the recall in a statement in Ado Ekiti.

About 1,000 staff, including academics, were disengaged in December 2019.

He said the decision to recall some of the disengaged staff was reached at the council’s special meeting which took place on January 7 after the appeals by those concerned to the governing council.

He disclosed that the recently concluded staff audit which led to the disengagement exercise exposed some as over aged while others had fake certificates.

“Some falsified their ages, some were illegally recruited and many were ghost workers who never showed up for the exercise,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor, Edward Olanipekun, was quoted as saying, “the reinstatement of the staff is a vindication of the fact that the exercise was not to witch-hunt any member of staff but to reposition the university for better service delivery.

“The repositioning became necessary so that EKSU can become a university of reference, nationally and in the global intellectual market of the 21st century,” he said.

Meanwhile, EKSU is set to become residential as the school management and two estate management firms on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (moU) for the construction of a 6,000-bed hostel.