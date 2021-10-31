From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado-Ekiti has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a construction firm, Olotu Holdings Limited for the construction of 9,343 bed-space capacity students’ hostel.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Construction firm, Mr. Benjamin Adeniyi Ayodele expressed appreciation to the Management of EKSU for the opportunity given to the firm to partner with the institution.

He explained that the company was projecting the provision of hostel accommodation that would take care of about 10,000 students on campus.

The chairman assured the Management of Ekiti State University that all arrangements for movement to the project site were in top gear as everything was set in terms of funding and manpower.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun in his remarks, thanked the Chairman of the firm for trusting Ekiti State University with such a huge investment.

Prof Olanipekun told the investor to be rest assured that the resources being invested into the project would never be a regret as the University would not only be faithful to the terms of the agreement, but also, create an enabling environment for the smooth execution of the project.

The University don described the project as a good development as it would provide a suitable accommodation for a reasonable number of students, thus, making the goal of making the institution a fully residential one a reality.

Prof Olanipekun, however, advised the investor on the need to interact with the Directorates of Physical Planning and Procurement of the university for strict adherence to specifications.

He further advised the firm not to waste time in its preparation to move to the project site in order to meet up with the target for the completion of the project, noting the construction could go in phases.

Two other investors (Eliezer Investment and Covenantedge Revert Services) had earlier signed Memoranda of Understanding with the university on the provision of accommodation for both staff and students of the university.

The recent event will no doubt, complement the earlier efforts.