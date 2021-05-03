From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A student of Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti, was caught with fetish items while allegedly trying to use his roommate for money ritual.

The student who identified himself as Saheed Adeniran, was said to have been caught by some persons that exposed him in a video trending online.

According to the video, the incident occurred in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the state.

From Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Ifaki-Ekiti is a town after Iworoko-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area. Iworoko-Ekiti is a town next to Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado-Ekiti.

The items found in possession of Adeniran in the video are : clothes, wrapper, two calabashes (one covered with a lid, the other, a small-sized bottle gourd) and a native pot covered with a lid.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, told Daily Sun that the incident happened on Friday and that investigations have begun into the matter.

Abutu, however, noted that the suspect (Adeniran) had fled before the report was brought to the police, but efforts are on to apprehend him.

” The case is still under investigation. The incident happened on Friday, April 30th.

” The suspect is still at large. I don’t know how it happened, but it was when the report came to us that we started working on it.

“They did not report to the police immediately the incident occurred, though, we are still investigating what really led to it. It is until we get the suspect that we will know if it is a true story.”

When asked about the condition of the alleged victim (roommate) Abutu said : ” I can’t tell if he was used, but in terms of his phisical appearance he is still active.”