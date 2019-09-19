Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A female student of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, has allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death.

The suspect, Bukola, allegedly stabbed her lover, John Iju to death in Iworoko-Ekiti, near the university campus.

A Witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the killing occurred at “Treasure Base Hostel” Tuesday evening.

The witness said that Bukola, 20, was a 300-level student of the Department of Biology Education, while Iju, 22, was also a student of the institution.

The witness said that trouble started at about 10.30 pm. on the fateful day when Bukola, allegedly demanded N2,500 from Iju to make her hair, a request which Iju declined, “Iju’s refusal resulted in a hot argument between the two lovers which eventually led to a fight.

During the fight, Bukola stabbed Iju in the chest with a kitchen knife and he died out of excessive bleeding.”

Ekiti State Police public relations officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the suspect had been arrested and detained at the State police headquarters in Ado Ekiti.