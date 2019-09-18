Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Pandemonium broke out Tuesday evening in Iworoko Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State when a female student of the Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti (EKSU) identified as Bukola Odeyemi reportedly stabbed her boyfriend to death.

Daily Sun learnt that the incident occurred at Treasure Base Hostel in Iworoko Ekiti.

The killer is said to be a 20-year-old 300-level student of the Department of Biology Education, while her victim was a 22-year-old EKSU student identified as John Iju.

Witnesses say the incident occurred around 10 pm when Odeyemi suposedly demanded N2,500 from Iju to make her hair at a hair salon, a request which the murder victim reportedly refused.

“The refusal of the boyfriend to meet up with her demand resulted in a hot argument, which angered the lady and they started fighting,” said a witness.

“During the fight, the deceased was said to have had the upper hand and the lady now saw a sharp knife on the tray and immediately brought it out and stabbed the deceased in the chest.

“The deceased, who could not survive the deep cut, fell on the floor with blood oozing out. The people around there cried for help but could not help. The man died on the spot.”

The deceased’s friends were said have rushed to the police station at Iworoko to report the case.

Speaking with reporters on the telephone, Ekiti State police spokesman DSP Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the incident.

He added that the alleged murderess had been arrested and was being detained at the state police headquarters.

Ikechukwu explained that investigation had begun into the matter and that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as it is complete.