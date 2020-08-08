Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The management of the Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) has following a purported online advertisement that the Post UTME/Direct Entry admission form for the 2020/2021 session was out, warned admission seekers, parents to be conscious of the activities of scammers who were out to defraud unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of fake advertisement by the university.

The university, however, disowned the purported online advertisement, described same as the brainchild of admission scammers.

The warning was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, in Ado-Ekiti, by the institution’s Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun.

The statement said: ‘The attention of the management of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, has been drawn to an online advertisement purportedly claiming that the Post UTME/Direct Entry form for the 2020/2021 session of the university is out.

‘In the advertisement, unsuspecting candidates were directed to pay a sum of N2,600.00 and to login to https://login.remita.net/remita/onepage/G0000143424/biller.spa to process the application.

‘Management of Ekiti State University wishes to disclaim the online advertisement as it did not emanate from the authorities of the university.’

The university urged parents and particularly candidates to be wary of these scammers who were only out to dupe them and avoid the site as it does not belong to EKSU.

The management added that the university was already working on its own advertisement that would direct candidates appropriately in due course.

‘The advertisement would soon be out and would be published in a major national newspaper as well as made available on the university website.

‘The general public is hereby advised to disregard the purported advertisement as it did not emanate from Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti.’