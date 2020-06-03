Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Chairmen of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Fr. Peter Olowolafe and Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Sanni, have, urged clerics and members to wait for the modalities from state government before they reopen worship centres, clarifying that Federal Government pronouncement had not totally lifted ban on religious activities.

The leaders also dispelled insinuations that this Friday (June 5th) and Sunday (June 7th), Juma’at and Services would be held respectively across the state regardless of government protocols.

The Federal government on Monday, June 1st, lifted the ban on Churches and Mosques, noting that the lift was incumbent on State Governors to carry out.

The leaders, while reacting to the reopening of public worship via telephone chat with Daily Sun on Wednesday, hinged the reopening of religious activities in the state on the modalities from the State Government, while clarifying that the Federal Government’s pronouncement was not synonymous to a total lift on the ban. They noted the Governor in his address on Sunday, disclosed that a committee was going to be set up to work out the modalities that will aid the reopening of religious activities in the State and that they were waiting for the invitation from government to meet with the committee.

The leaders also dispelled rumours making the rounds that Churches and Mosques would observe prayers for Juma’at this Friday and services in Churches this Sunday, said this could only be possible if they received modalities from government before the days.

They assured that members of the two bodies would continue to comply with government’s directives, as enlightenments of members on the development are still on going.

They advised their followers to abide by the modalities Governor Fayemi is going to bring on board, adding that, no sacrifice was too much for any individual or religious body to pay in order for its members to have peace and good health.