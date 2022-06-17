From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court has debunked reports that it delivered judgment disqualifying the All Progressives Congress(APC), Governorship candidate from participating in the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The court in a statement last night described the report as unfounded and urged the public to ignore it.

The statement signed by the Assistant Director of information, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher read: “The attention of the Federal High Court has been drawn to an online report in circulation on the above subject matter with a purportedly assigned Suit Number: FHC/ABJ/CS/528/22, claiming that Hon.Justice Inyang Ekwo disqualified the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji from the Ekiti governorship election, less than 48 hours to the polls.

“The Federal High Court hereby debunks the existence of any such case in its entire jurisdiction and indeed the Court Order as alleged.

“The Court states categorically that there has been no such case before Hon. justice I.E Ekwo.

