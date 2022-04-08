From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
Ekiti State has been given an Award of Excellence as the best performing state in Nigeria on Disease Surveillance at the 4th Annual Disease Surveillance Meeting of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) held in Abuja.
The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani
who made this known in Ado Ekiti said that the State earned the award
through the commitment and untiring efforts of the State government
and the support of the leadership and staff of the State Ministry of
Health at ensuring health security of Ekiti residents.
Dr. Filani explained that the state had invested in health security
through various projects including building a Molecular Laboratory to
enable quick and accurate diagnosis and analysis of samples.
He added that the state has expanded its COVID-19 samples collection
centres from 16 to 145 across all the Local Government Areas of the
State which had made Covid testing very accessible to all residents in
the state.
“We have decentralized our Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) functions
to all the 16 Local Governments to further strengthening our early
warning systems and Surveillance “, he stated.
While commending the state government and the leadership of the ministry
of health for providing the enabling environment, technical and
financial support to achieve such great feat, the Permanent Secretary,
Mr. Akinjide Akinleye, revealed that several performance management
initiatives were introduced to improve coordination, facilitate
knowledge sharing and quick decision making.
Mr. Akinleye added that routine review meetings at both local
government and state levels provided an avenue to critically analyse
data and identity areas of concern in order to align policy decisions
and activities to target and set objectives.
He expressed joy over the award of excellence saying it was a
well-deserved award by the state having worked hard to curtail the
spread of diseases and ensuring prompt responses to emergency outbreak
in the state.
The Director General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr.
Ifedayo Adetifa who presided over the meeting noted that Ekiti State
emerged first as the best performing State across the country stating that
all indicators used to measure performance showed that Ekiti scored
highest mark in Disease surveillance in Nigeria in the year under
review.
Dr. Adefila lauded Ekiti State government under the leadership of
Governor Kayode Fayemi for living up to expectation of the NCDC on
Disease Surveillance, prevention and Control.
Leave a Reply