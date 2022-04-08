From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State has been given an Award of Excellence as the best performing state in Nigeria on Disease Surveillance at the 4th Annual Disease Surveillance Meeting of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) held in Abuja.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani

who made this known in Ado Ekiti said that the State earned the award

through the commitment and untiring efforts of the State government

and the support of the leadership and staff of the State Ministry of

Health at ensuring health security of Ekiti residents.

Dr. Filani explained that the state had invested in health security

through various projects including building a Molecular Laboratory to

enable quick and accurate diagnosis and analysis of samples.

He added that the state has expanded its COVID-19 samples collection

centres from 16 to 145 across all the Local Government Areas of the

State which had made Covid testing very accessible to all residents in

the state.

“We have decentralized our Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) functions

to all the 16 Local Governments to further strengthening our early

warning systems and Surveillance “, he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

While commending the state government and the leadership of the ministry

of health for providing the enabling environment, technical and

financial support to achieve such great feat, the Permanent Secretary,

Mr. Akinjide Akinleye, revealed that several performance management

initiatives were introduced to improve coordination, facilitate

knowledge sharing and quick decision making.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Mr. Akinleye added that routine review meetings at both local

government and state levels provided an avenue to critically analyse

data and identity areas of concern in order to align policy decisions

and activities to target and set objectives.

He expressed joy over the award of excellence saying it was a

well-deserved award by the state having worked hard to curtail the

spread of diseases and ensuring prompt responses to emergency outbreak

in the state.

The Director General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr.

Ifedayo Adetifa who presided over the meeting noted that Ekiti State

emerged first as the best performing State across the country stating that

all indicators used to measure performance showed that Ekiti scored

highest mark in Disease surveillance in Nigeria in the year under

review.

Dr. Adefila lauded Ekiti State government under the leadership of

Governor Kayode Fayemi for living up to expectation of the NCDC on

Disease Surveillance, prevention and Control.