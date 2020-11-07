Ekiti, the land of honour and dignity state, has won the overall first position at the just-ended 13th International Arts and Craft Exhibition in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state also came first having had the best decorated pavilion during the exhibition as well as the state with the best rafia works.

The two-day expo with the theme: “Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World”, began on Nov. 5 and ended late at night on Nov. 6.

The event held at Sheraton Hotel premises, was organised as a drive-through exhibition and being the first in Africa, it ensured full compliance with COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols.

Viewers during the expo were seen watching the physical and audio-visual exhibition from their various cars.

In the overall winner category, after Ekiti being the first, the Federal Capital Territory and Katsina jointly clinched the second position, while Ogun and Kaduna states had the third position and Nasarawa state took fourth.

For the best in multimedia and rafia works, Ekiti came first, Kaduna State got the best for fibre glass production and Ogun made the best in contemporary textile production.

The best production innovation went to the Federal Capital Territory, Ogun attracted the best contemporary marketing strategists and Katsina won the best cultural documentation category.

For post COVID-19 compliance, Kaduna, Anambra and Ogun states emerged the best, Kaduna State also got the most consistent; Zamfara, Adamawa and Kwara states bagged the best modern mobilisation.

Ekiti also took first position for the category of the best pavillon, Nasarawa State bagged second, while Katsina took third.

Anambra emerged the best in product design for metal works, Nasarawa State took best in textile, Zamfara got first in embroidery, for leather work and calabash design Anambra was also the best.

The Federal Capital Territory emerged the best in pottery and Kwara the best in woodwork.