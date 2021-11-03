From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a 45-year-old woman, Najimu Yemisi to ten years imprisonment with N70,000.00 as option of fine.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said : ‘’ What the convict did was reprehensible enough. Therefore, the punishment on her must be such, as would serve as deterrent to her and others who may wish to behave in a similar way in future.

“She is sentenced to ten years imprisonment with N70. 000.00, as option of fine.’’

Najimu Yemisi was charged on three count charges bothering on attempt to murder, acts intended to cause grievous harm and occasioning harm.

According to the charge, the defendant on 26th August, 2019 at No. 20, Afro Akinyede Estate, Odo Ado, Ado Ekiti did attempt to murder, cause grievous harm and assault on one Bosede Faleye Ojo, contrary to Sections 320 (1), 322 and 355 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her statement, the victim said, Yemisi and her son were beating her child, while intervening to stop the fight, they descended on her, she was pushed and fell on the ground with her eight months old pregnancy which led to abrupt delivery of the child in the hospital, through operation, she added.

The prosecutor, Dolapo Oyewole, called five witnesses to proof the case and tendered statements of the victim and the defendant, one cement block, medical report among others as exhibits.

The convict also spoke in her own defense through her counsel and called three witnesses.