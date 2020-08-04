Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Leadership of the Ekiti State workforce has directed workers in the civil service to call of their strike.

This came barely 12 hours after the commencement of a three-day warning strike declared to press home demands relating to payment of unpaid benefits.

The move followed Governor Kayode Fayemi’s readiness to meet some of the demands outlined by organised labour during a meeting on Sunday midnight to Monday morning.

Shortly after the organised labour, in a joint statement by the Chairmen of Nigerian Labour Congress, Kolapo Kolade, Trade Union Congress, Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Council, Kayode Fatomiluyi, had last Friday issued the strike notice, Governor Fayemi summoned a meeting to deliberate on how to avert the crisis.

Despite the action taken to pacify the aggrieved labour leaders, the strike was successful yesterday before the dramatic turn of events, as workers complied with the labour’s directive by shunning their duty posts.

When journalists visited the new secretariat on new Iyin road and the old governor’s office at Oke Ori Omi, the offices were deserted while few staff were seen performing skeletal works in their respective offices.

In a communique issued at the end of the trouble shooting parley between government and labour delegation, government agreed to effect the financial benefits of 2015 promotion by September, while that of the 2016 to 2019 will follow.

During the negotiation, Head of Service, Peju Babafemi, Senior Special Assistant on Labour Matters, Oluyemi Esan and the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Service Matters, Bayo Opeyemi, led government’s delegation.