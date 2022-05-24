From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti has granted an order requesting for the remand of one Ayeni Opeyemi (24) in the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado Ekiti, for killing a Police Officer.

Moving the ex-parte application, the Police prosecutor, Samson Osobu said, remanding the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, will allow the Police complete their investigation while the duplicate case file will be forwarded to office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

According to the charge, the defendant was reasonably suspected to have committed offence of murder on a Police Officer, Inspector Adeeko Olakunle at Okeyinmi area of Ado Ekiti, on the 15th May, 2022, contrary to section 234 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

In his statement to the Police, the defendant said, ‘’ I am into internet fraud, (a.k.a. Yahoo), I was coming from Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti on that day, I hit the deceased around Okeyinmi Street, Ado Ekiti, when he was trying to cross to other side of the road, he was rushed to the hospital where I later learnt, he had died’’, he concluded.

In his ruling, Magistrate Dolamu Kay-Williams said, I found the prosecutor’s application to remand the defendant genuine, the defendant is hereby ordered to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti.

The case has been adjourned to July 13, for mention.