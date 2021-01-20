From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Ekiti State, Chief Olumuyiwa Filani, has said that the party will be a third force Nigerians will support with their votes in coming elections, describing as failures the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Filani predicates that patriotic Nigerians will vote the party into power in the 2022 state election and the 2023 general elections, saying the party will present a youth as its candidate in next year’s governorship election.

Filani, a former Ekiti APC chieftain, was newly elected as the Chairman of the Ekiti YPP after he resigned his membership from the APC in December.

Filani received the newly elected leadership of the Ekiti State Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and other party chairmen in the state at the YPP secretariat in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, ‘I have looked through several other political parties and platforms where I can make available my wealth and resources of knowledge, and I found that the Young Progressives Party (YPP) is a party that her constitution goes in line with the welfare of the masses.

‘I envisioned a country where all people are treated equally regardless of colour, tribe, religion and are given chance of a good life. Unfortunately, this is not the case and I can no longer standby and watch helplessly.

‘It is very obvious and indeed unfortunate that all big names parties and our political elders’ generations have failed us and our noble country.

‘I, hereby, again announce my singular decision to align with the Young Progressives Party to enable me to give my utmost support to our younger generation to assume the mantle of leadership of our great nation, Nigeria.’

Expressing his optimism that his party would take office in future elections in the country, Falani said ‘Nigerians will vote for YPP come 2022 in the Ekiti State and in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

‘The Young Progressives Party (YPP) is a third force with a radical departure from the past, and it remains the credible platform for all patriotic Nigerians. That is why it is called a “Ballot Revolution Movement”.’

The politician enjoined all political stakeholders in the state to work together to ensure economic development and to ensure that the status quo in the state is altered.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the IPAC, Hon Ifedayo Iyaniwura, commended Filani for inviting the leadership of IPAC to the event. He said that the era where tax clearance was made compulsory for political aspirants during elections was over, especially during state Local Government elections.

He urged the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) to be fair, saying that it has no right to disqualify any candidate or any political party from running in the Local Government elections holding later in the year.

Iyaniwura called on party leaders in the state to ensure that the nomination forms for councillorship positions are free in order to encourage more robust and popular participation by the other political parties ahead of the Local Government elections.

In his remarks, YPP South-West Zonal Secretary Hon Leye Ogunseyin charged party leaders in the state to be awake to their responsibilities ahead of the Local Government elections.