Three former governors of Ekiti, including Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni, are among those to be honoured with the state awards during the 2021 Ekiti State Awards ceremony in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

Also to be honoured, which is being held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the state are former military administrators of the state and citizens that championed the creation of the state in 1996 and some traditional rulers.

Described as award for “Architects and Builders of Ekiti State,” the awards, according to the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Ayodele Jinadu, is to specially recognise the heroes and heroines who worked for the creation of the state and those who have helped to nurture it in the last 25 years.

Speaking at a news conference in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, Jinadu, who is also the chairman of the planning committee, said the award, christened: Oni-Uyi Award has been given legal backing to ensure its sustenance in honouring those who had contributed immensely to the existence and development of the state.

Some of the people on the honours rolls, according to him, were the state former military administrators, the late Mohammed Inua Bawa, Atanda Yusuf; former civilian governors as well as some who served as acting governors.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Others are Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Rufus Adejuyigbe; Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola, Chairman of the Committee on the creation of Ekiti State, Oladeji Fasuan, Abiodun Oyebanji, Kunle Olajide, the late Bola Omojola, Wole Olanipekun as well as friends of Ekiti, development partners and others who had one time or the other played critical roles in the development strides of the state.

He said the award was a reflection of Fayemi’s commitment to restoring the values and honours of the state as entrenched in the mantra of his administration and to engender patriotism in upholding the core values of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .