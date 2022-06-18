From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti Central) as called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a upgrade on the Bimodal Voter Authentication System(BVAS) in the next election.

Bamidele said there was a need for the technological innovation to encompass all facets of electoral process, incuding accreditation, voting and electronic transfer of votes.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The senator said this in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government area, after voting at Ward B unit 003 in the town.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said electronic transfer of votes would not only improve the poll credibility, but would stamp out the fear of people tampering with results at collation centres.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, hailed the security arrangements and massive turnout of voters across the state.

He said the upsurge in number of voters substantiated that Nigeria is having a remarkable improvement in the conduct of elections.

“With BVAS, there is no fear of anybody tamepering with the accreditation process and that is the beauty of democracy.

“So, the the next stage for INEC is having electronic transfer of votes. With this, nobody will have any fear of interception at the collation centres and that will add to the integrity of our election”, he said.

Speaking further on the pervasive serenity in Ekiti and massive turnout of voters, Bamidele added: “From the reports I heard from the start of the voting. It has been a peaceful process. We owe it a duty to collectively protect the integrity of this process.

“All of us are bothered with the kind of tension in town before this election, but I am personally happy for the way it has turned out peacefully.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .