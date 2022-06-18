From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Hon Femi Bamisile, Member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing, Ekiti East Federal Constituency 1, has described Saturday’s governorship election in Omuo-Ekiti as peaceful, expressing optimism that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, will win the gubernatorial poll.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) technology, saying the machines, though slow but functioned well.

“It’s been peaceful, people have conducted themselves in orderly manner, INEC has given us a good template to work with, the BVAS machine, though slow but has been functioning,” he said.

“For me, I would say the exercise is commendable, as for security, they have been patrolling and allowing people to exercise their franchise, nobody is intimidated, everybody is voting freely, I voted at Ward 5, Unit 5, Kota Ekiti.

“My expectation is that by the grace of God and from what I have seen and heard my party will carry the day.”

