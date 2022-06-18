From Lateef Dada, Efon-Alaye

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor in the Ekiti State election, Bisi Kolawole, polled 98 to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who received 13 votes and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, who scored 2 votes, at Efon-Akaye.

Speaking with our correspondent shortly after the counting of votes at Efon local government, Ojodi Sakete ward 08, unit 01, Efon-Alaye, Kolawole expressed optimism that he would win with wife margins in other polling units.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He commended the process which he described as peaceful and credible.

In ward 8, unit 3, Efon-Alaye, the PDP scored 52, APC polled 55 while SDP got 02 votes.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of ALGON in Nigeria, Hon Odunayo Ategbero, and the Chairman of the PDP in Efon local government, Yemi Ajanaku, commended the process of the election.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .