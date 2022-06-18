From Lateef Dada, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for governor Segun Oni has said he has received calls that vote-buying was taking place in some areas of the state.

Oni, who spoke to reporters after voting at his hometown, Ifaki Ekiti, ward 4, unit 6, called on the security operatives to rise and stop further buying of votes in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He particularly mentioned Ado Ekiti and Oye Ekiti as the major towns where the vote-buying had allegedly been taking place.

“The report I got from my people is worrisome. I learnt that vote-buying is taking place in some places. I hope the law enforcement agents will checkmate it,” he said.

“We learnt that vote-buying is taking place in some places in Ado and some places in Oye. Security must stop that and I hope they would do that.

“There is no problem in my area where I voted. The security and officials of INEC are doing well.”

On the allegation that he has withdrawn from the race, he said the peddlers of fake news are jittery because they know his strength.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .