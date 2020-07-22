Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ikun Dairy Farm at Ikun Ekiti, in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State, which was recently resuscitated, has started milk production for the first time since it was established about 40 years ago.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, who made the disclosure in Ado-Ekiti, described the development as a symbolic milestone and a sign of what to expect when the farm reaches full capacity.

Olumilua recalled that in July 2019, the State Government under the leadership of Governor Kayode Fayemi signed an agreement with Promasidor Nigeria Limited to form a joint venture company named Ikun Dairy Farm in Ikun-Ekiti.

According to him, Promasidor agreed to invest the sum of $5 million in the farm, to procure at least 500 cows, processing equipment, renovate the buildings in the farm, adding that the farm is expected to produce up to 10,000 litres of milk per day at full capacity.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of work on the farm, Olumilua noted that in just a year after the agreement was signed, the farm has returned to life with over 120 cows in place, while 200 more were being expected before the year runs out.

‘Arable farming has commenced in the area, while the promised renovation of buildings is ongoing, and over 30 people from the community have been employed by the company,’ he said.

The commissioner solicited the continued support of community leaders and people in the area for efforts at developing the state.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investments, Trade and Innovations, Mr Akintunde Oyebode, lamented that though the coronavirus pandemic had affected the progress of work on the farm, the effect of the pandemic was not insurmountable, and the farm would attain optimum capacity by the end of the year.

Oyebode assured that hundreds of direct and indirect job opportunities would be created when the farm attains full capacity and charged people in the State to continue to support the efforts of the Fayemi administration at developing the State.