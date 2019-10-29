The inaugural Eko Basketball League season will end with a battle of perennial foes; First Bank and Dolphins in the women’s final, while Hoops & Read will lock horns with Raptors Basketball Club in the men’s final at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, on Sunday, as from at 1pm.

On their way to the final, Hoops and Read beat Custom in the best of two semi final series 91-73, 77-47, to book a date with Raptors, who narrowly pipped Dodan Warriors 75-63 in Game 1 and 75-71 in Game 2 to set up an intense battle for the King of Eko Basketball.

The six month Eko basketball league organised by the Lagos State Basketball Association, led by Ms. Barbara Atinuke Harper, had five of the six elite women’s club in the country resident in Lagos, including reigning runners up of the 2019 national women’s league, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Basketball club, First Bank, Dolphins, First Deepwater, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Queens and Raptors Angels, the only club not in the Zenith Women Basketball League, battle for the best team this season.

On the Men’s side, Hoops and Read, Customs, Police Baton, Flames, Victoria Garden City Pitbulls, NAF Rockets, Raptors and Dodan Warriors all jostled for the throne of the Kings of Lagos basketball.

According to the Technical Coordinator of the Eko Basketball League and Vice Chairman of LSSBA, Olumide Oyedeji, the association will be putting up a grand event to entice the fans and lovers of basketball and players in Lagos.