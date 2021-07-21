Nigeria’s Iche Eke will battle no less than 323 other gymnasts from across the world for medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics slated to commence on Friday.

Uche is among 324 gymnasts representing 64 different nations including Nigeria who will contend for 18 Olympic titles up for grabs at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre during an Olympic Games like no other from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan’s capital city.

Among the most highly anticipated events of the Games, Gymnastics’ three disciplines – Artistic, Rhythmic, and Trampoline – each shine brilliantly under the Olympic lights, the sport’s effervescent stars dazzling with high-flying acrobatics and boundless grace.

Uche Eke will be the first Artistic Gymnast to represent Nigeria at the Olympic Games in this event.

One of the nine sports contested for at the first edition of the revived Olympic Games in 1896, Gymnastics boasts an impressive Olympic pedigree. Originally an event for men only, Women’s Artistic Gymnastics debuted at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam (NED). Rhythmic Gymnastics was added to the Olympic programme in 1984, and Rhythmic Group Gymnastics in 1996. The newest events, men’s and women’s Trampoline, debuted at Sydney 2000.

With 15 Olympic champions taking the competition floor and accomplished rising stars eager to challenge them, surprises and suspense are in store for this XXXII edition of the Games. Here is what to expect.

Eke is Full of expectations and former coach of the lad, Tony Asuquo believes the sky is the starting point for him if he remains focused.

“He travelled with our team to South Africa where he won gold and later represented Nigeria at the African Games and also won another Gold and a bronze medal’

“He has a good chance (to win a medal) from some of the videos he sent to me of his training programme in the USA. He is on 15 point grading and if he can attain 16 point then he has a good chance of winning a medal but you must not forget that Olympics is no mean feat and a lot of preparation goes into it, which also includes his diet that is very important at this stage,’ the CEO of Tony International Gymnastics, TIG, said over the weekend.

