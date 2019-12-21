Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has received an award for being an Employee-Friendly organization from the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC Spokesman, said in a statement said the award was in recognition of the company’s efforts toward protecting interest and ensuring a conducive environment for employees.

He said NUEE cited the signing of Conditions of Service as among EKEDC’s achievements since the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) era.

“This include a guideline for staff and management conduct to ensure fairness and incentives for good performance.

“We are keen on making the work environment as conducive as possible, the Union helped with that, therefore, a cordial relationship is of utmost importance.

“I am glad they recognize our efforts and we welcome more collaborations in the near future,” Idemudia said.

He encouraged consumers to pay bills on time, especially during the festive season, to avoid interruptions to their power supply.

According to him, EKEDC is prepared to work round the clock to ensure there is constant supply of electricity during Christmas and the New Year holidays. (NAN)