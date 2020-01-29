The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced that the prices of meters sold to customers under the Meter Asset Provider scheme would be reviewed upward from Feb. 1.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, who made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, said the review was to reflect the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from five per cent to 7.5 per cent by the Federal Government.

Idemudia stated that the move was in compliance with the decision of the Federal Government that the VAT increase would become effective from Feb. 1. He said that customers were now expected to pay N39,765.86 (VAT inclusive) for a single-phase meter and N72,085.68 (VAT inclusive) for a three-phase meter.

It is a rise from the present rates of N38,325 for single-phase meter and N70, 350 for three-phase meter.