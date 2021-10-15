By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has beefed up security at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island and its environs ahead of the ‘Eko for Show’ Festival scheduled to take place there today.

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said :”In view of the galaxy of A-list artistes billed to perform at the event and the array of music lovers, fun seekers as well as other prominent Nigerians (both home and abroad) that the event will attract, Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has deployed adequate police officers drawn from Area Commands, Divisions, PMF, RRS, and other tactical teams to provide watertight security at the venue.

“The provision of the robust security is to stave off criminal elements, assure fun seekers of their safety and ensure that the entertainment event is completely hitch free”.