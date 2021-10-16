The banquet hall of Eko Hotels & Suite, Lagos is agog as the 18th edition of the Sun Awards ceremonies commence in earnest.

Thousands of guests and supporters of award winners took over the premises of the Eko Hotels waiting to cheer for the awardees who were carefully selected for their contributions to society.

This year’s award recipients include state governors, heads of federal agencies and notable business moguls.

Follow the happening and watch the event live on Facebook at:

www.facebook.com/TheSunNigeria/live-videos/

