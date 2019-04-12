In its bid to keep the environment clean and sustainable for the future generation, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos has taken the lead as the largest indigenous hotel in Nigeria to introduce environmentally conscious elements to running its operations.

According to Eko Hotels’ General Manager, Mr. Danny Kioupouroglou, keying into the ideology of improving the quality of our environment is a commitment of a lifetime for the hotel, as travellers are consistently seeking accommodation that supports eco-friendly programmes.

Therefore, towards achieving the objective of living green, Eko Hotels has concluded arrangements to organise a ‘catch them young’ painting contest aimed at helping children develop a sense of respect and care for the natural environment.

“We see great opportunity in building capacity in an area that improves the personal welfare of guests, their families and our society more broadly. As part of the programmes and activities planned around the Eco-Friendly campaign, Eko Hotels & Suites will be hosting a painting contest.

“The Eco-Friendly Children Painting Contest is a visual art contest that encourages students to create a piece of art inspired by nature that surrounds us, reflecting a society that encourages innovative and sustainable waste management, energy and water conservation,” Kioupouroglou explained.

Aside helping children develop a sense of respect and care for the natural environment as well as express their thoughts and ideas about their environment, the art competition will also raise awareness in schools about the importance of the natural environment and ways of preserving it.

Other objectives of the contest, according to the General Manager, are to demonstrate students’ knowledge about recycling and natural greenery of their communities, and also to help them realise that each individual has a social responsibility to contribute to the protection and preservation of the environment.

However, the visual arts challenge is open to students between the ages of 12 and 15 from selected secondary schools in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“Of the 20 participating schools, 10 will be shortlisted to partake in the grand finale. Shortlisted artists and their guardians will be treated to a 2-day all-expense paid, activity-filled weekend at Eko Hotels and Suites, leading up to the contest date which falls on April 22, 2019 (Earth Day),” he concluded.