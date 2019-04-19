Demola Balogun

For climate change enthusiasts and tourists who clamour sustainable green environment, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos has raised the bar for greener hospitality lifestyle through its epoch making eco-tourism initiative, which kicks off this weekend as part of the Easter holiday and commemoration of World Earth Day.

According to the chairman, Eko Hotels’ Board of Directors, Mr. Christopher Chagoury, the management has taken a decision to launch a global campaign for a greener and healthier environment, as part of efforts to preserve the planet earth.

Chagoury said: “Concerned about our immediate environment and the global community, Eko Hotels is determined to make considerable investment in ensuring a more eco-friendly environment culture that is embedded in the daily operation of its hospitality business. Therefore, the hotel has embarked on environmental awareness and sensitization programme to expose the guests to a greener and inspiring eco-friendly living, which includes tips for energy, lighting and water consumption during their stay.”

To commemorate this year’s Earth Day, however, the hotel has scheduled an eco-friendly children’s art competition for Easter Monday, April 22 with the first place winner getting ₦250,000 including Ipad set, second prize winner ₦150,000 and for third position, it’s ₦100,000.

The visual art contest is restricted to secondary schools students in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos, while the 10 shortlisted artists and their guardians are treated to a two-day all-expense paid weekend at Eko Hotels, leading to the grand finale on April 22.