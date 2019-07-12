Demola Balogun

In its drive for consistent growth and brand excellence in hospitality business, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos has raised the bar with extensive continental gourmet restaurants.

As the Lagos culinary scene evolves by the day, Eko Hotels has set fabulous Oriental feast with exciting weekend deals at its restaurants such as 88 African, Red Chinese, 1415 and My Thai, offering varied dining experiences and enchanting outdoor escapades for foodies, wine aficionados and business executives.

From the array of delicious seafood and Pan-Asian delicatessen lined up in the classic Sichuan buffet, spread to exotic desserts and savoury dishes, the Red Chinese Restaurant boasts rich meals that ensnare the taste buds. Located at the rooftop of the Eko Hotels’ Convention Centre, Red Chinese Restaurant offers an exquisite dining treat in the daytime (business lunch) and becomes the ultra banquet venue (Szechuan dinner buffet) and perfect lounge from 6pm to early hours of the day.

According to the hotel’s chairman, Christopher Chagouri, Eko Hotels is the equivalent of a community that hosts over 500,000 visitors/guests each year, “providing them with classic dining experience and grandiose hospitable environment”.

At a recent experiential dining, My Thai specialty cuisine paraded sweet chili sauce, spicy peanut sauce, lemon grass coconut chicken soup, stir fried beef with chili basil, creamy yellow curry sauce prawn, prawn roasted peanuts, and steamed Jasmine rice.

“We have taken a further step to stay ahead by expanding our focus and horizon with new gastronomic influences from the Oriental and Western world to African hospitality experience. Whatever your taste, flavour and style, Eko Hotels offers a splendid, intimate dining experience, with full options for one of several meal deals in our restaurants, especially our new 88 Afrocentric soup and dishes enriched with natural flavours and spices served in buffet style,” My Thai’s Chef Smith said.