Demola Balogun

As the Yuletide season gets closer by the day, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos is set to host families and holidaymakers at its maiden Tropical Christmas Wonderland scheduled for December.

In deed, as a first class destination for guests and leisure travelers, the hospitality giant has lined up memorable Christmas season offerings with a ‘Tropical Wonderland’ twist. According to the Director of Sales and Marketing, Iyadunni Gbadebo, the event was designed by the management to reinvent this year’s festive season with a view to continually engage and thrill families to a grand leisure escape.

The first of its kind Tropical Christmas Wonderland will kick off on December 1, 2019 with a symbolic light-up ceremony. During this period, the hotel lobby and multilevel terraces will be splashed with colourful buntings and sparkling holiday décor for guests to soak in a relaxing ambience over fine wine and signature haute cuisine.

“For the first time, the management of Eko Hotels, in its bid to continually raise the bar, will offer families and guests unique dining and fun on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, for them to relive the true essence of Christmas. The Tropical Wonderland experience will come in three awesome packages set in a magical venue, to mirror a place out of the imagination, as narrated in story books,” she said.

The packages involve the Eko Hotel’s unique lodging, outstanding food, beverages and entertainment for guests and families to savour great hospitality experience at Christmas. “Our hotels including Eko Gardens, Eko Hotels, Eko Suites and Eko Signature will offer families three or five days all-inclusive packages in a fascinating destination that would make holiday in Paris, London and Dubai feel like nothing,” Gbadebo noted.

However, the Christmas holiday adventure is not just about adults, as fun loving kids will join the Tropical Wonderland train on December 25, the Christmas Day to showcase their talents in a special all-stars contest that includes singing, rapping, dancing, poetry reading and comedy show.

A cash prize of N500,000 and other amazing gifts have been earmarked for talented youngsters to be discovered by the jury.