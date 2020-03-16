The Yellow Taxi Cab Drivers have launched the novel Ekocab Digital App in Lagos. The innovation was designed to connect driver-partners and riders for ease of negotiations of paid trips.

The initiative will aid the state government’s efforts at meeting the mobility needs of Lagos’ estimated 23 million residents without compromise on safety and security of lives of the citizenry and the global international mobility

The Eko Cab Application was created to compete with other similar ride providers, like Bolt and Uber, who have 30 percent and 35 percent of the market shares.

Eko cab is an on-demand transportation company in Lagos and proceeded to sign a partnership with the Lagos State Taxi and Cab operators association to its 7500 taxi fleet.