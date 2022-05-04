Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board’s Ekoexcel has rescued five siblings of the same parents from street begging and enrolled them in school.

A transformational reform programme launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2019, Ekoexcel’s overarching goal is to bring pupils of public schools at par with their peers globally through technology and innovative teaching methods.

The programme has also up-skilled over 18,000 teachers through re-training and using technology that supports and motivates them to succeed in their classrooms. It has also led to a drastic reduction in out-of-school children in the state through collaboration with Project Zero, another unique project of the government.

A non-governmental organisation, Mothers Support Mother Tongue Initiative, discovered the five pupils begging for alms with their mother, Joseph, at Lagos’ Ajah axis.

The family has had to rely on begging since the passing away of their breadwinner, Mr. Joseph, who had died in an unfortunate event.

They were begging on the street when the Mothers Support Mother Tongue Initiative founder, Mrs. Feyikemi Niyi-Olayinka, saw them, spoke with Mrs. Joseph, and brought their plight to the attention of Ekoexcel officials.

The officials followed up with the family and enrolled the five siblings in Kazeem Alimi Nursery and Primary school, Ajah, on January 25, 2022, through the Project Zero Scheme.