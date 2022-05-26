Lagos State’s impressive strides in transforming public primary education by introducing modern pedagogical and technical skills to manage school systems, improve learning outcomes, and develop professional competencies are on showcase at the ongoing Education World Forum (EWF) in Britain, the United Kingdom.

This year’s edition of EWF themed ‘Education: building forward together; stronger, bolder, better’ featuring heads of states, education, and skills ministers is holding two years after the last in-person edition in 2020.

Education ministers from over 100 countries, as well as international organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations, are gathered to discuss how technology, artificial intelligence and experience can be leveraged to strengthen education systems and economies worldwide. Discussions will also include how countries can develop their education systems with limited resources.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Executive Chairman Lagos State Universal Basic Education (LASUBEB) Board, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King and the Board’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mrs Taiye Oguntona, are representing EKOEXCEL at the forum.

EKOEXCEL’s counterpart programme in Edo State, EdoBEST was represented by the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Joan Osa Oviawe and the Chair, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs Ozavize Salami.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

EKOEXCEL’s participation is significant because governments in Nigeria are looking for new solutions to re-build the education system against the backdrop of the recent disclosure by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) about the poor learning outcomes in Nigeria’s primary education.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Education activists have always complained about the poor budgetary allocation to education in federal and state budgets as well as inadequate teacher training and outdated teaching methods, some of which the international UNICEF touched upon in assessments of the poor education prospects in Nigeria.

One in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria, with an estimate of over 10 million such children in Nigeria with Lagos State having over 2 million of that negative statistic.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .