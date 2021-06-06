The hope of Nigeria’s Super Eagles avenging the defeat suffered in the hand of Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Friday suffered set back as two key players have been ruled out, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Cameroon on Friday in Austria defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles by lone goal scored by Anguissa in the 36th minute of the encounter.

According to Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles coach, the duo of William Troost Ekong and Jamiu Collins will not be available when Nigeria takes on the same opponent on Tuesday.

Watford defender who also doubled as the skipper in the game sustained injury and was replaced by Valentine Ozornwaifo in the 90th minute.

Collins who plays for German Bundesliga 2 side, Paderborn played the entire duration of the game but was later discovered that he managed the injury to play in the entire duration of the game.

Seven key players invited for the international friendly game earlier decided to withdraw due to injury a decision that allows the manager to hurriedly look for make-up players.

Nigeria will have another opportunity to redeem itself on Tuesday against the same opponent at the same venue.