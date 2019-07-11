Emma Jemegah, Cairo

William Paul Troost-Ekong could be said to be happiest of the Super Eagles players after Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations win over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Udinese centre-back had endured a string of injuries that had ruled him out for most part of the season but has put up a sterling performance at the AFCON to erase all that.

On Wednesday, the quarter final match between Nigeria and South Africa was heading for extra time but the defender saved all that with his late goal to give the Super Eagles a 2-1 win.

And an elated Ekong in a post match interview told journalists that he’s dedicating his second international goal to, first God and his son, Oscar as well as his girlfriend.

“We showed great spirit, South Africa are a very good team but we defended well, we played a good game. And thank God we qualified. I’m happy to score the goal. I dedicate it to first to God, my son, the people that support me and my girlfriend.

Ekong is involved in a love affair with his beautiful girlfriend, whose name is still unknown to the media but the pair have a son, named Oscar. He often shares snaps with his girlfriend on Instagram but he never revealed her name.

The couple has been together for more than four years. William often shares photos of his girlfriend and also revealed that he’s very committed to her.