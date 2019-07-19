Super Eagles defender, Willaim Troot-Ekong is happy to be named the man-of-the-match in the third place victory over Tunisia at the Al Salam Stadium on Wednesday.

Ekong, who had a great tournament before the unfortunate own goal against Algeria in the semifinal, said the award was a succour for him.

“I’m very happy to have won two man-of the-match awards; in the game before this I scored the own goal, but felt we had to the turn the table. We had to show our strength in this game and I am happy it ended well.

He added: “I’m proud of this team. I think after the World Cup, we said we wanted to achieve so much together; we showed we can do that with our performance in AFCON. From the way we played today, you can see that this is a team for the future, and I hope we can continue to improve.”

On Mikel Obi, Ekong said: “Mikel is a legend; it is a great pleasure to play with him. He has done a lot for Nigerian football, we wanted to win this tournament for him and we hope he can still do a lot more for Nigerian football in the future.”