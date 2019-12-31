Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong said he would ever remain grateful for the opportunity to wear the Nigerian colours.

“I think I made a lot of right decisions and I stand by my decisions that it was always a dream to play for Nigeria. The pride I get playing for Nigeria wearing the shirt, I wouldn’t want to trade that for anyone else.

“Who is to say that playing for the Netherlands is better than playing for Nigeria? I’m very happy about my decision and wouldn’t change it for anything,” he said in an interview with www.soccernet.com.

The Udinese of Italy player said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are on the right course in trying to sway all players of Nigerian roots to play for the national teams.

“We have to consider all players with Nigerian roots. I’m grateful for that otherwise I won’t be playing for Nigeria. I was born abroad but my father is Nigerian so I’m first-generation Nigerian born abroad. For many players like that, it is important to make sure when you choose the team for continuous development in the long-term, to pick the best players available,” he said.

Ekong is delighted that the future of the Super Eagles is bright with the array of young talented players recently introduced to the team by Gernot Rohr.

“We have so many young players, most of the players are under 24. Wilfred Ndidi is someone that is already doing so well and I think he’s going to be a big name, hopefully, a household name within Africa. Maybe he could win an African Player of the Year because he’s at such a stage now.