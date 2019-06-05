Udinese of Italy defender, William Troost-Ekong will play no part in the Super Eagles Friendly game against Zimbabwe according to coach of the team Gernot Rohr.

Ekong will, according to reports exclusively gathered by Owngoalnigeria.com, arrive the camp of the team today but he won’t be able to play as he is still recovering from the injury he suffered while on club duty.

“ He won’t make it for the friendly game against Zimbabwe. We expect him to arrive soon but he won’t be ready for the game on Saturday”, Rohr said in Asaba.

Meanwhile, Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi is yet to arrive the camp of the team as at the time of filing in this report following his involvement in the Europa League final, where he scored the lone goal for Arsenal in their 1-4 loss to Chelsea in the final.

Iwobi was handed an extended break and he is due to join the team in Egypt for the Cup of Nations although fellow absentees like Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi will arrive camp today.