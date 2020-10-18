William Ekong has saluted his winning debut for English Championship side, Watford.

Watford won 1-0 at Derby County Friday night with Ekong playing 70 minutes.

It was a repeat of the result Watford achieved when they last clashed with Derby at this level five years ago with Odion Ighalo then grabbing the match winner.

The defender, who switched from Serie A club, Udinese, to Watford, was solid in the heart of the defence and even ventured forward to help out during set pieces.“Happy to make my @watfordFC debut tonight with 3 points and clean sheet!” celebrated the central defender, who was excused by the Super Eagles for this match and so did not feature against in the friendly against Tunisia. “Well done boys! On to the next one Wednesday.” Interestingly, Ekong’s father-in-law is a season ticket holder of Watford.

Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are now provisionally fifth on the table with 10 points from five matches.

Meanwhile, Watford head coach, Vladimir Ivić is hoping that Troost-Ekong’s injury is not serious and revealed that his new signing from Udinese was replaced in order not to aggravate the problem.Providing an injury update on Pedro and Troost-Ekong, Ivic told Watford’s official website : “I believe it’s not something major, he just went off because he felt tired.“Same with Troost-Ekong. He felt something with his hamstring, but we changed him at the right moment and it’s not something dangerous with him, we hope he is okay.”