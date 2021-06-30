Mrs Mfon Ekong-Usoro has been elected as pioneer Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian International Maritime Summit(NIMS).

Mr Emeka Akabogu, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS) disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Akabogu said Alhaji Aminu Umar will chair the event’s advisory council for the Summit comfirmed to hold from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6 in Lagos.

“NIMS is the only ‘whole-of-value-chain’ business event for operators, service providers, regulators and development organisations in Nigeria’s maritime industry.

“It incorporates a strategic conference, a hybrid exhibition and an industry gala, creating a first-rate promotional, business development and policy activation opportunity.

“Promoted by an industry-wide coalition of the Nigerian maritime private sector, NIMS also draws on support by key government bodies,” he said.

Akabogu noted that Ekong-Usoro was renowned for cross-cutting work in key shipping areas including cabotage, finance and ports.

He listed Mr Greg Ogbeifun, Mrs Margaret Orakwusi and Mr Emeka Akabogu as other members of the governing board.

The NIMS CEO added that Aminu Umar, a leading shipowner and operator, chairs the advisory council that represents diverse sectors of the maritime industry.

Other members of the advisory council also includes Princess Vicky Haastrup (ports and terminals), Mr Olumide Sofowora SAN (maritime law), Mr John Oguntokun (marine engineers), and Mrs Jean Chiazor-Anishere SAN (women in maritime).

“Otunba Kunle Folarin (services), Dr Bolaji Akinola (media), Capt. Tajudeen Alao (master mariners), Alhaji Mahmud Bamanga Tukur (oil trading) and representatives from the freight forwarders, finance and security services also make up the council,” he said.(NAN)

