Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There was tension in Abia community of Ndume Ibeku in Umuahia in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia state following a fracas during Ekpe festival in the community on Saturday.

￼At least one person was reportedly killed and several shops were razed during the fracas.

An eyewitness who didn’t want his name in print said the victim, one Samuel in his early 20s and his group had invaded one Chinonso’s shop, a dealer in local gins and pork meat in the area.

It was not immediately gathered what led to their action, but investigations revealed that it might not be unconnected with ownership of a cap.

It was learnt that as the group descended on Chinonso, in his shop, he was said to have ran into his house and brought out a cutlass with which he allegedly macheted the deceased to death.

￼Samuel was immediately rushed to the hospital but, was reported to have died on the way to hospital.